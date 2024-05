The Ministry of Health and Wellness reminds members of the public that they may access routine childhood vaccines tomorrow, Saturday, May 11, at the Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Clinics are being held each Saturday in the month of May, to bring children up to date with their vaccinations.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).