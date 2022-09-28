SAT Programme to be a great help to student athletes Loop Barbados

The recent launch of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) programme is a commitment by Government to student athletes who are seeking placements in US colleges and universities.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith, gave this assurance at the launch ceremony of the pilot programme last Saturday at the Ministry’s headquarters in Haggatt Hall, St. Michael.

Griffith stated: “Government is fully aware of the social responsibility that we have to young people. This initiative this morning is one such initiative from government to ensure that we reach those people who most need the assistance in terms of moving ahead.”

He highlighted the fact that the cost of prepping for the SAT’s programme was costing parents between BDS $400 and BDS $600 dollars and times were tough for some households.

While noting that the pilot programme and its participants would be used to determine the validity of the initiative, the Youth Minister said: “What you do and how you treat to the knowledge and the fact that you’re benefiting from this, will impact those who will come after you. We fully expect that you return and in subsequent course, that you speak to those who come in cohort two, three or even four, in relation to your journey as a result of what is happening here this morning.

“And if you do that, government will be satisfied that the investment that we would have made in this particular programme is worthwhile. We will know that we will continue with the programme to benefit those other athletes who will come after you.”

Minister Griffith thanked the Director of Sports at the Ministry, Stephen Rowe for implementing the SAT programme and tutor, Kim Jones for facilitating it.