Sarah welcomes her Christmas miracle Loop Barbados

Sarah Matthews received the best possible Christmas gift today at 4:45 am.

The 36-year-old welcomed a baby girl, weighing at 790 grammes or one pound 12 ounces. Although she was premature, at 26 weeks, Matthew’s baby girl is looking to be quite lively.

At The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the first-time mother told local media this was her ‘little miracle’. After experiencing five miscarriages, she got pregnant when she least expected it.

“My obstetric history was a very rough one so I had some previous losses so this is actually my rainbow and my little miracle,” Matthews said with a smile.

“I have a lot of issues that I deal with and I have the best medical team. I have to say a very special thank you to Dr Robinson and her team who really assured me and actually helped me to hold out for this long because I really don’t know what I would have done otherwise.

“I did not even expect it and I was actually taking precautions but as you know what people say – what God has in store will happen so I was blown away with this one.”

Up until her delivery, Matthews did not know the gender of her baby because she cleverly hid during ultrasound appointments. ‘Bumblebee’ is the nickname she gave the mischievous tot, who has kept on her toes since her conception.

Although ‘Bumblebee’ is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Matthews assured that she is thriving.

“I got to hear her little cries and I got to see her for a little bit and what I would say I feel two things – very blessed and very tired,” said the enthused mom.