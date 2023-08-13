Sarah, Michael celebrate 14 years; back in Barbados for the 5th time Loop Barbados

Sarah and Michael Cain could have chosen anywhere in the world, but the selected the Gem of the Caribbean – Barbados as the destination for their 14th wedding anniversary festivities.

And as it’s a milestone, they did not come alone, but brought along their two sons, Oscar and Stanley, and some of their close relatives.

We just love how much fun it is and we always have a good time

Loop caught up with the happily married couple at the Visit Barbados Derby at the Garrison Savannah. Despite this being their fifth visit to the island, it was actually their first to the Savannah and their first time watching horseracing on the island. They were all smiles, enjoying every race, the pomp, pageantry, showmanship and the bits of culture in between the races.

That’s actually when we interviewed them, in a short lull between Race 4 and Race 5, when the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) was giving out goodie bags to lucky guests and supporters.

we feel welcomed and safe when we’re here, and it’s just a lovely place

Asked what they love about Barbados and what keeps them coming back, Sarah said:

“We just love the country. We just love the weather. We just love how much fun it is and we always have a good time when we’re here.”

To Michael, we asked, if he had to sell destination Barbados to others, what would be his pitch. Without hesitation he listed, “The people, the Banks [beer], the beaches, the atmosphere, the vibe, the Rum and Coke…” Laughing, Sarah echoed, “The vibe, yeah, too many to mention and the horseracing.”

This led Sarah to share how they ended up at the Derby in the first place. “We’ve never been to the Garrison Savannah before so we just wanted to come and see the horseracing.

“We’re from Liverpool [England], and we have the Grand National there, so it’s nice to come and see racing somewhere else.”

In terms of how Barbados beat out all other destinations as the spot for their anniversary celebrations, Sarah said, “It’s probably our favourite holiday destination and it’s so nice to come with the children and my parents, and we feel welcomed and safe when we’re here, and it’s just a lovely place.”

The Cains celebrated 14 years of marriage on August 1, and their son Stanley also turned 12 on this trip on August 6, making it doubly special for him as well.