Sandy Lane wins big in World Travel Awards 2022 – Caribbean, Barbados Loop Barbados

Sandy Lane has new bragging rights snagging one of the top World Travel Awards coveted by many in the Caribbean’s Tourism and Hotel industry.

For 2022, Sandy Lane takes the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022. And this is the hotel’s second consecutive win in this category.

This year, the West Coast located hotel in Barbados went up against eight other big names in the accommodation sector. Sandy Lane beat out:

Amanera, Dominican RepublicAmanyara Villas, Turks & CaicosCOMO Parrot Cay, Turks & CaicosFour Seasons Resort Nevis, West IndiesJumby Bay Island, AntiguaMandarin Oriental, Canouan, Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesRosewood Baha Mar, BahamasSugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia

Sandy Lane won this award in 2021 as well, defying the pandemic impact to make it a back-to-back winner in this highly competitive category.

In addition, on the local side, Sandy Lane has once again won as Barbados’ Leading Boutique Resort 2022 in the World Travel Awards – Barbados winners circle, a feat that it attained in 2021 too.

For the title of Leading Boutique Resort in Barbados in 2022, Sandy Lane went toe-to-toe with:

Coral Sands Beach Resort

Mangobay Barbados

The House by Elegant Hotels