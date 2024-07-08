Sandals UK Weddings Manager Ann Barker to be laid to rest in Barbados

Weddings Manager at Sandals UK, Ann Marguerita Barker has passed away.

She passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at age 58.

Barker, formerley of Newbury, St George was living in London, UK, up until her death.

She was previously the Duty Manager at Sandals Barbados and Manager at the Elegant Hotels Group Barbados.

She was also a member of All Souls Anglican Church and The Girls Guide Association of Barbados.

Barker leaves to mourn her husband, Ronald Barker, son Kent Sealy, and step-children Aaliyah Barker and Michael Jordan.

She was also the sister of Deryck, Roger, Andrè and Anthony Walcott, aunt of Rhiannon anf Kaiya Walcott, and cousin of Sharon, Adrian, Grecia, Sam, Danny, Maurisee, Richard, Jeffrey, David, Brian, Mark, Jolene, Jacqueline, Joy, Pamela, Adrian, Linda, Jason, Russell, Carlos, Trudy, Ian, Nigel, Donna, Nicole, and the late Gale, Peter, Horace, and Kathey-Ann.

Barker will be missed dearly by the King, Walcott, and Barker families as well as dear friends Zanetta Adams-Pilgrim, Atonia Small and many others.

A memorial service for the late Ann Marguerita Barker takes place at The Chapel of Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, the Ridge Christ Church, on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 10am.

To express condolences to the family or to view the service online, persons are encouraged to visit www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com.