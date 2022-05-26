Sandals to install carbon monoxide detectors at all of its properties | Loop Barbados

Sandals announced yesterday that it will be installing carbon monoxide (CO) detectors at all of its properties across the Caribbean following the death of three guests at the Emerald Bay Resort on Exuma, The Bahamas.

“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort,” Sandals said.

“In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination were we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.”

The statement continued: “We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest.”

“We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.”

The announcement from Sandals came after autopsies confirmed that husband and wife Robbie and Michael Phillips of Tennessee and Vincent Paul Chiarella of Florida died of carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month.

Chiarella’s wife Donnis was the sole survivor of the incident and she was airlifted to Florida in a serious medical condition.

The couples were in The Bahamas to celebrate their anniversaries.