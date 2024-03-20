Sandals celebrate outstanding performances at annual Prestige Awards Loop Barbados

National excellence in the form of fashion, food and service was celebrated last Friday evening as Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados hosted their annual Prestige Awards & Dinner in the stunning and renowned Sandals Royal Ballroom

The 10th edition of the award ceremony personified class and elegance via the theme; Pursuing Perfection. Achieving Excellence. And the black and white dress code complemented the aura of the event beautifully.

General Manager of Sandals Royals Barbados and Sandals Barbados Resort & Spa Surinder Lucky Kahlon sang praises to the staff and highlighted the nominees for their work ethic and winning mentality, qualities which he believes have lent to making the Barbados establishment the best in the Sandals chain.

“The transformation of the two resorts has been remarkable and it’s thanks to each and every one of your exceptional efforts and drive and getting us where we want to be”

“You have set the bar for excellence, and you’re shining examples to your peers and shown all, that you excel in what you do.

I’ve been privileged to be here for just about six months. I know where the team is coming from, and I can see where we are going.

The transformation of the two resorts has been remarkable and it’s thanks to each and every one of your exceptional efforts and drive and getting us where we want to be.

While we still have a way to go, you have shown me that we are ready to make Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados the best in the entire chain of Sandals.”

Chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) Renee Coppin graced the event with her elegance and encouraged the Sandals team to continue to be patriots and outstanding ambassadors of the Sandals brand.

Coppin emphatically saluted the work of the Sandals employees and highlighted their roles in developing the hospitality industry on the island.

“Congratulations to all of you on your success. Thank you for making Sandals Barbados and Barbados continue to be a beacon of tourism, excellence, and hospitality.

Thank you all for your hard work, thank you all for continuing to work hard on behalf of this island and on the behalf of tourism, and on the behalf of your brand.

Keep flying your flag high”, said Coppin.

The top individual honors: the Platinum Award and the Diamond Award, were won by Zoe Skeete-Moses of the Kitchen Department, and Sales & Communications Department’s Zaria Forde (Sales and Communications).

The Loyalty & Travel Department was adjudged the best team over the past year and earned the A- Team Award for their collective efforts of excellence.

The St Leonard’s Boys School choir, Lashawna Griffith and DJ Rico Love provided the perfect blend of entertainment to conclude another outstanding evening of elegance at the Sandals Prestige Awards.

Awards:

Mover and Shaker Award– Seth Lewis (Housekeeping)

Circle of Joy– Xavier Duncan (Club Sandals)

Legendary– George Johnson (Bars)

Sandals EarthGuard– Dario Brathwaite (Front Office)

Sandals Foundation Sentinel – Rico Barrow (Landscaping)

Standing Ovation– Latoya Daniel (Technical Services)

Money Maker– Adrian Jemmott (Loyalty and Travel)

Heart of House- Wendy Burnham (Stewarding)

People’s Choice– Damario Francis (Laundry)

Pace Setter- Janelle Highland (Kitchen; Pastry Chef)

All Rounder- Marisha Adamson (Restaurant)

Founder’s Circle- Rhosheda Eversley (Human Resources)

MVP- Andrea Green (Red Lane Spa)

A Team– Loyalty and Travel

Platinum- Zoe Skeete-Moses (Kitchen)

Diamond– Zaria Forde (Sales and Communications)