Sandals celebrate employees in style at the Masquerade Ball | Loop Barbados

The masks were removed as the heroes emerged from the shadows last Friday evening at the Sandals Royal Barbados Ballroom, as Sandals Barbados celebrated employee excellence at the seventh annual Sandals Prestige Awards and Grand Masquerade Ball.

The ballroom’s exquisite decor was equally adorned with guests in their finest evening attire, persons such as cultural ambassador Dr the Most Honourable Anthony “Gabby” Carter.

Masters of ceremonies for the evening Mark Anthony and Sophia Allsopp harmoniously delivered a presentation of elegance, eloquence and sheer quality which captivated the audience throughout the evening.

“We still have a way to go, this team has shown me that they are ready to make Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados the best in the entire chain of Sandals Resorts. This year is very special for us as we celebrate our 40th anniversary”.

Managing Director of Sandals Resorts Carl Beviere applauded the 1531 dedicated employees of Sandals Barbados for their exquisite service and commitment during what he described as a challenging year due to the pandemic, the ash fall and the other issues which affected the tourism industry.

MVP of the Year David Monrose (L) and Hotel Manager Charles Langard

Sixteen awards were distributed on the evening, capturing the qualities and values of the world-renowned institution: elegance, mystery, triumph and excellence.

Information Technology Manager David Monrose and Dwayne Walkes of the food and beverage department claimed the two major awards of the evening: the MVP of the Year award and the Diamond Team member of the Year award respectively.

The audience was treated to performances by Barbadian international entertainers Mighty Gabby and Betty “Betty B” Payne.

Resort Manager Patrick Drake (L), Diamond Team Member of the Year winner Dwayne Walkes (center) and Earth Guardian awardee Ronnie Walkes

Awards:

Sandals Spirit Award

Mover & Shaker of the Year- Ezra Worrell

Legendary Team Member of the Year- George Johnson

Circle of Joy Award- Allista Cumberbatch

Make a Difference Award

Earth Guardian Award- Ronnie Walkes

Foundation Sentinel Award- Zoanesha John

Hall of Fame Award

Standing Ovation Award- Melissa Hope

Money Maker Award- Cherie-Ann Charles

Heart of the House Award- Harold Belgrave

Pace Setter Award- Brian Shepherd

People’s Choice Award- Glenroy Cadogan

The All-Star Awards

All Rounder Award- Nekoda Hamilton

MVP of the Year Award- David Monrose

A-Team of the Year Award- Landscaping

Platinum Team Member of the Year Award- Mario Barrow

Diamond Team member of the Year Award- Dwayne Walkes