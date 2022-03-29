Sandals Barbados has high expectations for summer season | Loop Barbados

After weathering several ‘storms’ over the past two years, Sandals Barbados is excited and optimistic about what this year holds.

Resort manager John Patrick Drake has reported that the occupancy is within the 90 percentile.

Drake was speaking at the Sandals Presitge Awards when he noted business was on the mend for the south coast hotels as the tourism sector recovers.

“We are in the high 90s. The fall bookings look very solid right through the remainder of the summer. We are starting to see group business which we had not seen in a long time with COVID and all the markets,” he said.

“Business is looking good, we are very encouraged,” he continued, while noting that departments such as spa services which were closed due to COVID restrictions have reopened positively.

Drake expressed high expectations for the summer season which will also welcome Crop Over after a two-year hiatus. He stated, “a tremendous rush” was anticipated for the wedding season which will run from June to September.

“We think summer is not going be the sort of slow traditional summers that Barbados may be accustomed to. I think it is an exciting time,” he said.

The resort manager indicated that the resorts’ success during the pandemic was largely due to their return guests. Approximately 40 per cent of return guests immediately showed their support, when borders started to open and air travel recommenced.

“Our first guests said ‘Listen, no matter what is happening in the rest of the world, we want to be there and show support and once the first plane loads’. They came then the word was out. They just let the world know we are open for business,” Drake said.

Coupled with the support of over 1,500 employees who returned, the resorts were able to operate as normal.

“The staff when they came back, they recognised the task that they had because you really had to rebuild. A lot of people forget that we had the ashfall, the hurricane – the second in almost 66 years – so there were other setbacks than COVID. But when you saw the way they took to the task of recovering this property, it really was something exciting and what it did is that it encouraged our director to say no matter what, even if we are running 10 or 20 per cent we are coming to Barbados and we are going to make this work.”

Speaking to media at the sidelines of the staff Prestige Awards, Drake revealed that the recent West Indies vs England test series led to “a really nice pick up” in arrivals. He pinpointed that the hotels have witnessed an increase in regional vacationers, social media influencers and non-traditional travellers who stay at a resort for a couple of days, book a cruise and then return to the resort after their cruise trip.

As Sandals gears to open more hotels in the region – Beaches in St Vincent and the Grenadines is slated to open 2022/2023 – Drake insisted that will direct more business to Barbados as well.

“What it does well for our tourism is that a lot of our guests do split stays, they spend a week with us and then spend a week on another Caribbean island,” he indicated.

Recognising that there will be an increased airlift to Barbados, Drake advised that local hoteliers prepare for the impending boost.

“I encourage all hoteliers out there who may have some rooms that have not been refurbished or put back into operation, to do so and do so quickly because I think the demand is going to grow.

“It is not about Sandals free standing. It is about what do the community look like, what does the Gap, what does Oistins look like and if we can get the whole product at a certain standard, we are going to get the quality of guests that we really want.”