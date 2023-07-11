Samaritans 429-9999 hotline does not work in Barbados Loop Barbados

Barbadians can no longer call (246) 429-9999 for help or assistance when facing mental or emotional challenges.

Since the reporting of some suspected suicides, approximately four, more and more persons have been trying to use the old number for The Samaritan Hotline and complaining about getting no response. Up to July 10, on a popular radio programme callers were asking the host who had no response as well.

Loop News has since learned that the service is no longer available nor operational via that number anymore.

It is understood that the organisation withdrew its service at some point some years ago and negotiations to have it reactivated were not successful under the required parameters at the time.

However, there is a Samaritans Self Help app now.

In the app, you can say how you are feeling, track your mood, you can practice techniques to cope, have a safety plan and do activities.

The two types of techniques are relaxation and interactive. Relaxation techniques include box breathing, muscle relaxation, 4-7-8 breathing and more, while under interactive persons can do problem solving, do the opposite and more.

Within the app, persons can look for patterns in how they feel from reviewing their mood tracker and participants can also store photos or images of things, places, people that give them hope.

Check https://selfhelp.samaritans.org/

Besides the app, The Samaritans also encourages persons who may want to journal or write out their thoughts to email them or to write letters, whether they write the letters for expression, release or to actually mail to The Samaritans for response via snail mail.