Salvation Army’s Kettle Appeal surpasses target | Loop Barbados

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle and Letter Appeal has surpassed its target by more than $100,000.

The charity’s main fundraiser which identified a target of $700,000 for 2021-2022 received a whopping $817, 671.65.

This was revealed by Advisory Board Chairman Paul Bernstein during a press conference held at their headquarters in Reed Street, Bridgetown on Thursday.

“We have been appealing to the public of Barbados since November when we had our kettle launch. Our launch started off in early November and we targeted $700,000 which would enable us to carry on the work that we do.”

“Our target of $700,000 was surpassed this year and I’m happy to say that we reached a total of $817,671.65. That is an increase of about 15 or 16 per cent.”

He explained that the charity has recently been under “tremendous strain” with more people coming in for assistance.

“A lot of these funds will go towards helping the less fortunate as we have been doing all the years in the past but as you know the Salvation Army has been under a tremendous amount of strain, more people have been coming for assistance and we are happy to assist them once we get the support from the public.”

Bernstein admitted that despite operating within the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity has received “good support”.

“We had really good support last year, we had COVID and we had good support. This year we had COVID still with us it was even better.”

He disclosed how the funds received were used to help persons during the past year. This included donating furniture and clothing to 752 persons, 4,897 food hampers, 4,002 Christmas hampers and 37,133 hot meals (26,480 through their feeding centre and 10,653 via meals on wheels).

Divisional Business Manager Sherma Evelyn added that the Salvation Army’s scope is “much wider than that”.

The Salvation Army continues to do year-round work such as assisting families with back to school items, gift vouchers to supermarkets, assisting fire victims, visiting children homes, nursing homes and geriatric hospitals.

Evelyn also revealed that the Army has adopted three daycares and preschools across the island.