Salvation Army: Donations slow but trickle in Loop Barbados

‘Tis the season for giving, but a prominent charitable organisation is reporting a “downtick” in donations.

Major Robert Pile, Divisional Commander for the Salvation Army, says people are giving less.

Speaking at the charity’s annual Christmas luncheon at the its Reed Street, Bridgetown headquarters on Wednesday, Major Pile said, “while we observed some of the regular donors, they have given less this year but this is not bad because at least they have given something.”

“We will use whatever we have, whatever donation [or] donation in time, we will use for the betterment of our brothers and sisters in our community,” he continued.

The Divisional Commander for Barbados and St Lucia, while updating on the Christmas Kettle Appeal revealed that the charity was steadily nearing its $850,000 goal. The Christmas Kettle Appeal has amassed up to $500, 000 in donations so far.

“We are making slow progress, but progress nonetheless,” Major Pile remarked, adding “We are not oblivious to the economic situation that everyone is enduring and that would have been reflected in the giving as well”.

The charity fed 400 people a Bajan Christmas banquet on Wednesday, with help of volunteers from the Barbados Christian Council.

Major Pile, said that the luncheon was an opportunity to make the Yuletide season a bit more special for the less fortunate and remind them that “you are not forgotten”.