Salt tax on cards, health officials reviewing draft Loop Barbados

Government is proactively taking steps towards ensuring citizens are taxed on salty foods in the future.

During her budgetary address in March, Prime Minister Amor Mottley announced a sodium tax was imminent to address the chronic use of high levels of salt among the Barbados population. She disclosed that a committee was established to draft the proposal.

“I have asked now that this work be completed by September 30, and we will come back to the country with a policy.

I just came from Buenos Aires in Argentina and they do not have salt and pepper shakers on the table unless you ask for it. We’re playing with our lives. We’re playing with our lives. The rate of diabetes in this country is simply too high and chronic NCDs, and I am committed also to work with the Ministry of Health and the population to do that which is necessary,” said the Barbadian Prime Minister.

She also announced the removal of industrially produced trans fats by year-end, as part of Government’s play to fight against the non-communicable disease (NCD) epidemic.

On World Hypertension Day, May 17, Senior Medical Officer of Health with the responsibility for NCDs, Dr Arthur Phillips reported that a draft of the salt tax proposal is currently under review.

Speaking to media at the launch of the National NCD Commission on Wednesday, at the offices of the Ministry of Health and Wellness at Culloden Road, St Michael, Dr Phillips revealed that the proposal was made coming out of stakeholder discussions held last year.

“The technical staff have shared a draft with me.I am in the process of reviewing that once any adjustments are needed or paid. I would say within the next six weeks or so we would expect to submit to the Chief Medical Officer for his consideration,” Dr Phillips disclosed.

Although the senior medical officer gave no details on what items would be listed under the tax, he indicated that the Ministry’s guidance will be issued by October this year.