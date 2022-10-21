Sales jobs available in Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados & St Lucia Loop Barbados

A wide range of Sales positions are available in Trinidad, Guyana, St. Lucia and Barbados on www.caribbeanjobs.com.

Recruiters have used detailed job descriptions to convey the necessary skills, experience and qualifications.

Applicants should be sure to examine the roles, get information about the countries and research the companies if possible.

The competition for great sales professionals remains intense as organizations seek talent throughout the region.

Here are 10 great sales jobs in Trinidad, Guyana, St. Lucia and Barbados:

TRINIDAD

General Sales Manager

Western Scientific Company Ltd

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/General-Sales-Manager-Job-148815.aspx

Sales Representative, ANSA Motors

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Representative-ANSA-Motors-Job-149354.aspx

Sales Executive, ANSA Motors Limited

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Executive-ANSA-Motors-Limited-Job-148812.aspx

GUYANA

Trade Marketing Executive, Guyana Breweries Inc.

ANSA McAL Group of Companies

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Trade-Marketing-Executive-Guyana-Breweries-Job-149301.aspx

SAINT LUCIA

OECS Director of Sales

Unicomer Regional (HC)

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/OECS-Director-of-Sales-Job-149559.aspx

Sales Supervisor

Not Disclosed

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Supervisor-Job-149464.aspx

BARBADOS

Not Disclosed

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/REGIONAL-SALES-MANAGER-FMCG-Sector-Job-149520.aspx

Corporate Sales Representative (Technology Sector)

Favio

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Corporate-Sales-Representative-Technology-Sector-Job-149347.aspx

SALES MANAGER (Hotel Sector)

Favio

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/SALES-MANAGER-Hotel-Sector-Job-149346.aspx

Business Development Manager – Caribbean

Stansfeld Scott & Co. Ltd

https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Business-Development-Manager-Caribbean-Job-149102.aspx

Caribbeanjobs.com Tips (Garth Francis MBA Caribbeanjobs.com Contributor)

As we celebrate our 17th anniversary at Caribbeanjobs.com we would like to congratulate our job seekers for being willing to explore opportunities throughout the region. We love to see professionals pursue their ideal jobs even beyond their borders.

The recruiters also deserve praise for being willing to expand their search for talent.

Organizations will always benefit when they have the largest pool of talent possible.

Job seekers win when they have the widest range of options.

Good luck to all the Grenadians working in T&T, Trinis working in Guyana, Guyanese working in Barbados etc!