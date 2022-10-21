Sales jobs available in Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados & St Lucia Loop Barbados

A wide range of Sales positions are available in Trinidad, Guyana, St. Lucia and Barbados on www.caribbeanjobs.com.
Recruiters have used detailed job descriptions to convey the necessary skills, experience and qualifications.
Applicants should be sure to examine the roles, get information about the countries and research the companies if possible.
The competition for great sales professionals remains intense as organizations seek talent throughout the region.
Here are 10 great sales jobs in Trinidad, Guyana, St. Lucia and Barbados:
TRINIDAD
General Sales Manager
Western Scientific Company Ltd
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/General-Sales-Manager-Job-148815.aspx
Sales Representative, ANSA Motors
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Representative-ANSA-Motors-Job-149354.aspx
Sales Executive, ANSA Motors Limited
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Executive-ANSA-Motors-Limited-Job-148812.aspx
GUYANA
Trade Marketing Executive, Guyana Breweries Inc.
ANSA McAL Group of Companies
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Trade-Marketing-Executive-Guyana-Breweries-Job-149301.aspx
SAINT LUCIA
OECS Director of Sales
Unicomer Regional (HC)
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/OECS-Director-of-Sales-Job-149559.aspx
Sales Supervisor
Not Disclosed
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Sales-Supervisor-Job-149464.aspx
BARBADOS
Not Disclosed
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/REGIONAL-SALES-MANAGER-FMCG-Sector-Job-149520.aspx
Corporate Sales Representative (Technology Sector)
Favio
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Corporate-Sales-Representative-Technology-Sector-Job-149347.aspx
SALES MANAGER (Hotel Sector)
Favio
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/SALES-MANAGER-Hotel-Sector-Job-149346.aspx
Business Development Manager – Caribbean
Stansfeld Scott & Co. Ltd
https://www.caribbeanjobs.com/Business-Development-Manager-Caribbean-Job-149102.aspx
Caribbeanjobs.com Tips (Garth Francis MBA Caribbeanjobs.com Contributor)
As we celebrate our 17th anniversary at Caribbeanjobs.com we would like to congratulate our job seekers for being willing to explore opportunities throughout the region. We love to see professionals pursue their ideal jobs even beyond their borders.
The recruiters also deserve praise for being willing to expand their search for talent.
Organizations will always benefit when they have the largest pool of talent possible.
Job seekers win when they have the widest range of options.
Good luck to all the Grenadians working in T&T, Trinis working in Guyana, Guyanese working in Barbados etc!