Saharan Dust plume moving through the Caribbean | Loop Barbados

A large plume of Saharan Dust is currently reducing air quality levels across parts of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services said air quality levels in the region are expected to be moderate up to Wednesday.

“The air quality is down to moderate levels as a result of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a fresh surge in the Saharan Dust. The threat of health problems is elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics and could potentially cause them limited health impacts,” the MET Service said in its weekend update.

Today the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) in Montserrat warned residents, who are sensitive to dust and other allergens, to take precautions.

Saharan air layer forecast ( Photo credit: myfoxhurricane)

“Active children and adults, and people with heart and respiratory diseases such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion or restrict outdoor activity,” the agency said.

“The DMCA is further advising residents to limit dust entering their system as best as possible by using masks and protective eyewear. Any masks that filter small particles should be worn such as a surgical mask, N95 and KN95 when going outside.”

DMCA reminded islanders that Saharan dust activity typically ramps-up in mid-June, peaks between late June and mid-August, and then quickly subsides after mid-August.