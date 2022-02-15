Saharan dust haze forecasted to continue throughout the week | Loop Barbados

A plume of Saharan dust haze has blanketed Barbados and is expected to reduce visibility across the island.

The Barbados Meteorological Services issued a dust haze advisory, effective 11:56 am, Tuesday, February 15.

According to BMS the “moderate to thick” plume covered the island from this morning, significantly reducing visibility on land and the surrounding marine area.

Although hazy conditions are forecast to reduce overnight, varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze will persist throughout the week.

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies are advised to travel with or have close at hand, all prescribed relevant medications in the event of an emergency.

Marine users should stay close to shore, particularly if GPS is not in use on the vessel.