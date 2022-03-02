Sagicor to host recruitment seminar | Loop Barbados

Individuals who have an interest in helping persons and their families improve their lives are being given the opportunity to do so by Sagicor Life Inc.

The insurance company is inviting persons who are passionate about being a Sagicor Advisor to register for its Virtual Recruitment Seminar, which takes place on Thursday, March 3 at 6 pm.

The seminar will provide information and guidance relative to what is involved in being an insurance professional, share advice for achieving success and highlight what individuals can and should expect when they enter the industry.

Paul Inniss, Sagicor Life Inc’s Executive Vice President and General Manager said “the insurance industry has been a very rewarding one for hundreds of individuals over the years. There is no greater reward in life than being able to assist individuals, families and businesses with their financial goals, as well as helping them cover the things that are most valuable to them.”

“This is at the core of what we have been doing as a company for the last 180 years. Wise Financial Thinking for Life is our mantra, and it is the responsibility of this special and committed group of individuals to offer solutions that enhance people’s lives, including life, health, and general insurance. I, therefore, encourage anyone who is desirous of making a meaningful impact, to join us on March 3 to learn how they can not only change their life but the lives of others”, said Inniss.

Interested persons are encouraged to register by visiting https://bit.ly/Sagicor-Recruitment-Mar3 .