Sagicor sponsors first-ever Barbados Deaf Calypso Project Loop Barbados

Sagicor continues to show its support for the deaf community in Barbados, with its sponsorship of The Barbados Deaf Calypso Project 2022.

The leading insurance and financial solutions provider made a financial contribution to the Barbados Council for the Disabled to assist with the execution of the project, which was developed with the aim of creating awareness, access and opportunities for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Featuring international and local performers, the project includes a series of events, beginning with “An Evening with WaWa”, an inspirational session on empowerment conducted by American Deaf Rapper, Warren “WaWa” Snipes; followed by an AudioVisibility Workshop; a musical workshop conducted by deaf musician and music educator from the United Kingdom, Ruth Montgomery, the creative mind behind the Calypso Project.

The project comes to a climax with the Calypso Sunset Concert & Art Exhibition on Wednesday, November 9 at the Frank Collymore Hall, a first of its kind stage show and photography exhibition featuring local and international deaf musicians and performers, sharing the stage with hearing musicians.

Paul Inniss, executive vice president and general manager with Sagicor Life Inc, said the decision to support the project was an easy one, especially given the company’s focus on providing support to disadvantaged groups on the island.

“Recently we would’ve announced our support of the Deaf Heart Project, which was selected as the beneficiary of our Helping Hands Programme, a corporate social responsibility initiative focused on assisting non-governmental organisations”, he said. “Both projects are working towards increasing awareness, access and opportunities for the deaf community, an effort that we are certainly in favour of and happy to support.”