Sagicor showcases talent at Child Care Board Variety Concert Loop Barbados

Giving back to the community by providing financial and in-kind support to various programmes and efforts by several organisations across Barbados, continues to be one of the main avenues through which Sagicor executes its corporate social responsibility. However, the company recently added “guest performers” to the list of things they can bring to the table when partnering with such organisations.

On Saturday May 20, the Child Care Board of Barbados hosted its annual Variety Concert at the Sir Hugh Springer Auditorium “Solidarity House” in St Michael, the main fund-raising event undertaken by the Board during this year’s celebration of Child Month, which is recognised internationally during the month of May.

The concert was hosted as a way of returning some normalcy to the lives of children, and also give them an opportunity to highlight some of their talents following two years of COVID-19 restricted living, with the proceeds being utilized to provide scholarships for children under the supervision of the Child Care Board, and the purchase of equipment for the Government-run Day nurseries.

Raoul Williams (right), Sagicor’s Vice President – Individual Life Administration, making the presentation of the sponsorship cheque to Mr. Colin St. Hill, Deputy Director of the Child Care Board.

Paul Inniss, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sagicor Life Inc, said “Understanding both the fund-raising and entertainment goals of the concert made the decision easy for us to lend our support. Not only did we see an opportunity to assist in taking away the financial burden of the production overheads, but also saw an opportunity to add additional value to the event, with a musical performance by our very own Chillax Band.”

“The Chillax Band” is comprised of instrumentally and vocally talented Sagicor team members who came together in 2020 to share in their mutual love and appreciation of music, with the long-term goal of also finding ways to give back to the community.

“This concert provided us with yet another opportunity to do both of those things, which the band members, including myself, couldn’t pass up.”