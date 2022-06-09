Sagicor promotes environmental sustainability at local primary schools | Loop Barbados

In an effort to encourage environmentally sustainable practices, Sagicor recently made donations to the gardening programmes of the St Martin’s Mangrove Primary and Workman’s Primary schools, in recognition of World Environment Day on Sunday, June 5.

The leading insurance and financial solutions provider donated a wide variety of seedlings to the two schools, both of which are a part of the company’s Adopt-A-School programme for the current academic year.

Team members from Sagicor General Insurance Inc and Sagicor Asset Management Inc visited the two schools to present the seedlings, along with chatting with several students about the importance of environmental preservation and sustainability.

“With the international drive to reduce depletion of natural resources and increase efforts towards sustainable development, renewable energy has come into greater focus globally”, said Patrick Hinkson, acting general manager of Sagicor General Insurance Inc.

“With carbon-neutral being the new goal, more and more countries and companies are pledging to become carbon neutral, net-zero or even climate positive. Here in Barbados, the Government has made a commitment to transitioning this island into a 100 per cent renewable and carbon-neutral island by 2030.”

Dexter Moe, vice president of Investment Management Services, reiterated Sagicor’s commitment to a carbon-neutral future saying:

“As a company, we have and continue to showcase our commitment to these efforts, as evidenced by two of our most recent product offerings, including the Sagicor Special Opportunity Funds – Renewables, with its focus on investing in renewable alternatives to fossil fuels, as well as SGI’s property insurance coverage for solar panels.

“So, not only do we encourage the adoption of environmentally conscious practices, but also create and develop ways for our clients and partners to play their part overall.”

During their visits to the schools, Sagicor representatives encouraged the students to start thinking about sustainability from an early age, sharing the message and theme for this year that there is “Only One Earth” for us to protect and preserve.

“Plants are the lungs of the planet and something as simple as planting trees and other vegetation is beneficial to our environment and goes a long way towards improving oxygen levels and reducing the impact of carbon dioxide”, said Moe.

This World Environment Day activity was also carried out by the regional company at schools located in Antigua, Dominica, St Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.