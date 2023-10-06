Sagicor partners with track star Sada Williams Loop Barbados

Sagicor has stepped up to support Barbadian track star Sada Williams on her journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sagicor Life and Sagicor Bank announced a three-year partnership with the 25-year-old Commonwealth champion during a ceremony titled “Celebrating Sada” held at the The Estates, St George on Thursday, October 5.

Executive vice president and general manager of Sagicor Life, Paul Inniss said that Williams’ progress and performance trajectory mirrored the Sagicor’s evolution from a local single-line life insurance company to a financial services group.

He praised the double World Championships bronze medallist, and noted that she has remained “steadfast, persistent and committed to her goals”.

“Her recent success is a much deserved reward for her consistency and dedication. And, I give credence to that old saying ‘you reap what you sow’ or ‘what you put in, you get out’.”

“We at Sagicor Life, we are pleased to be able to partner with Sagicor Financial Corporation and Sagicor Bank to actually find ways in which we can support you, Sada, and this is just a start and we intend to do this in the foreseeable future,”Inniss added.

Director of the National Sports Council, Neil Murrell, commended Sagicor for supporting the rising star. He indicated that the public only sees the finished product, but the process to the podium was long, strenuous and expensive.

“We saw the finish product, [Sada] running her heart out for her country on the track but her other critical needs had to be met. Her nutrition, her supplements, food, her travels, coach payments and so on, these things that affected her mentally and physically, these intangibles that will determine how Sada placed in her track races, these had to be and still have to be met.

This is where Sagicor has stepped in financially today to lighten the burden to assist her towards achieving these and ultimately her other international championship goals,” Murrell said.

He added: “Corporate support and corporate social responsibility is critically important to sports and athletes in Barbados as there is a general limited governmental and Olympic solidarity support due to the pie having to be shared across many athletes and teams.

The director of the NSC said Williams was on the cusp of becoming Barbados’ greatest female athlete, as she improves after each race, and this partnership with Sagicor will lead her to further success.