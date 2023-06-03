Sagicor launches second round of its coastal clean-up initiative Loop Barbados

Throughout the Caribbean, the conservation and protection of our beaches and marine life have been major topics of discussion and concern for decades. For this reason, Sagicor has launched the second round of its coastal clean-up initiative, The Sagicor Blue Project, bringing team members together to clean-up select beaches in several of its operating territories.

Beginning on Saturday May 27, team members in Barbados collected garbage and debris from in and around the Worthing Beach area in Christ Church; while in Dominica, efforts were focused on the Purple Turtle Beach in Portsmouth. The project continued this weekend, Saturday June 3, at Welcome Bay/Hart’s Cut Beach in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, and also on Saturday, June 10 at Shell Beach, Burma Road in St. John’s Antigua.

The Sagicor Blue Project was initiated by the company in 2022, with team members collecting over 4,500 pounds of garbage and debris from beaches in four of its operating territories. That effort was greatly supported by local conservation entities in each country, such as the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN), who would have assisted with the sorting and weighing of the waste collected.

“Our beaches are a source of relaxation and recreation for our people and the tourists who contribute significantly to several of our economies. They are also home for many species of our wildlife, and not to mention, a significant source of food and income for us as human beings”, said Patrick Hinkson, General Manager, Barbados & The Eastern Caribbean for Sagicor General Insurance Inc.

“Indiscriminate dumping is a major problem that negatively impacts all of us, and therefore cannot be left unchecked. “Over the years we have sponsored and participated in several beach clean-ups, but starting last year, we decided that it was time for us to do more and lend our support to these efforts”, he stated.