Sagicor highlights Moms in Business Loop Barbados

Insurance and financial services entity, Sagicor joined the world in acknowledging the selfless contribution of mothers on Mother’s Day with the launch of its digital series ‘Moms in Business’.

The series which can be viewed on the organisation’s social media platforms, features entrepreneurial mothers from across the region sharing tips on managing motherhood and business, the preparation of healthy meals for kids despite fast-paced lifestyles, exercise routines and much more.

Viewers stand to benefit from the overall sage advice offered by the six caregivers whose businesses span a range of enterprises including beauty, marketing, fitness, broadcasting, logistics, and nutrition.

Featured in the nine-part series are mothers Heidi Bowen, creator of Moden Makeup, Caroline ‘CiCi’ Reid, marketer and media personality and Tanisha Cross, owner of Coach Cross Fitness from Barbados, Mone Potter who owns the M’Pire Agency and Tricia Greenaway of Wellness Footprints, Antigua and Barbuda and Melissa Beston of Mindful Nutrition, Trinidad and Tobago.

Sagicor’s Manager, Digital and Social Media Marketing, Cathy-Ann Beckles, herself a mother, said the team was honoured to be able to tell the stories of these hardworking, phenomenal women.

“It was such a joy and pleasure to be able to work alongside these ladies and have them share the highs and even the lows of how they navigate motherhood and business. There is so much to be derived from their perspectives and I hope that our audiences will be empowered as a result. On behalf of the team at Sagicor, I want to thank them for their outpouring and wish them Happy Mother’s Day.”