Sagicor donates books to Optimist Club’s Adopt-A-Family Loop Barbados

Having recently renewed their commitment to the Optimist Club of Barbados Central’s Adopt-A-Family programme, leading insurance and financial solutions provider, Sagicor, has followed up that announcement with the donation of dozens of books to assist with the educational development of those children served by the programme.

During the month of April, Sagicor held an internal book drive, inviting team members to donate used or new books, which would be provided to those children of the 11 families receiving assistance from the Club’s annual programme.

Paul Inniss, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Sagicor Life Inc, said the donation is yet another example of the company’s continued efforts to support the programme, its mandate and various activities in multiple ways, pointing to several previous instances where Sagicor has sought to meet some of the needs identified by the Optimist Club of Barbados Central and its programme partner, the Child Care Board of Barbados.

“Most persons tend to assume that programmes such as these only focus on areas such as housing and nutritional needs, however, through this experience we have seen that these families have many needs,”, said Inniss.

“Last year we made donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, toys, baby products, and games suitable for kids; with team members generously contributing on every occasion. This year has started out no different, which is again a testament to the willingness of our team to play their part in living our vision of improving the lives of those in the communities within which we operate”, he added.

Among the books donated, were copies of the children’s novel “What’s your FRO-blem?”, an original publication authored by Sagicor’s Digital Content Officer, De-Ann Smith, which encourages black youth to embrace their natural hair, promotes self-love and gives positive affirmations.