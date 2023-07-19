Sagicor Cares Sober Lounge a new Crop Over fixture Loop Barbados

Sagicor General Insurance Inc is encouraging revellers to be safe and party responsibly.

This year marks the first complete Crop Over season since the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing Barbadians to fully immerse themselves in the sweetest summer festival yet again.

As they attend and participate in the many activities, fetes and events over the coming weeks, partygoers are being encouraged to take advantage of the on-site event services being provided by Sagicor General Insurance Inc, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Barbados, and Urgent Care Barbados.

The three entities have come together under the initiative “Party Safe with Sagicor”, which was conceptualised by the JCI Barbados before receiving support from Sagicor General and Urgent Care Barbados. At select events during the Crop Over season, patrons will be able to visit the health focused Sagicor Cares Sober Lounge if they require immediate medical care or need assistance with sobering up and rehydrating.

Team members from Sagicor and JCI Barbados joined forces with the Urgent Care Medical Team to make sure patrons remained safe and healthy while partying at the popular Crop Over breakfast party, Awaken.

Patrick Hinkson, General Manager of Sagicor General Insurance Inc for Barbados & The Eastern Caribbean, said “particularly with the unprecedented levels of heat being experienced here in Barbados this summer, we believe that there is a need for individuals to be reminded about the importance of hydration, which can significantly reduce the negative effects of alcohol, therefore lowering the numbers of intoxicated patrons that venture out onto the roads following these events.”

“We certainly want to encourage Barbadians to participate as much as possible in the Caribbean’s sweetest summer festival, however, we want them to do so while being mindful of their health and safety”, he added.

The first execution of the Sagicor Cares Sober Lounge was seen at the popular breakfast party Awaken, which was held on Sunday, July 2.