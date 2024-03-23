Sagicor Bank celebrates first year with Vehicle Loan Extravaganza Loop Barbados

In commemoration of its first anniversary, Sagicor Bank, Barbados’ first digital bank, hosted its first “Vehicle Loan Extravaganza” at its Worthing Corporate Centre location on Saturday, March 9.

The event, which was hosted in collaboration with several local partners, was part of a week of events to commemorate the bank’s first anniversary of operations.

“We were really happy to have some amazing partners come on board like Courtesy Garage, CAR Barbados, Prestigious Wheels, CTCM Custom Imports, Express Motors and the Big Car Sale to offer customers amazing deals on new and used vehicles,” stated Dwayne Worrell, Marketing Manager at Sagicor Bank.

“We also had Sagicor General insurance on site with some special offers, as well as Automotive Art, Shine Vehicle Care Center and Flow, all offering our customers something special.”

“It’s our first year in the market and March 9 is actually our anniversary so we really wanted to do something big,” Worrell went on. “Not only did we offer on-the-spot loan approvals, amazing car deals and lots of giveaways, we also gave the customers a bit of a vibe as well, with some music, our special Sagicor snow-cones, a spin-the-wheel game and much more!”.

“We were really thrilled with the turnout we saw,” added Worrell. “We started at 9 and we had patrons already lining up even before that. Lots of people walked with their documentation as well so we saw several on-the-spot loan approvals as well!”

The vehicle loan extravaganza came on the heels of an exciting week for Sagicor Bank, having also hosted a cohort of MBA students from the prestigious Wharton Business School as part of a global immersion course by the school.

“We hosted students from the Wharton Business School MBA program for a fireside chat on our experience developing a digital ecosystem here in Barbados,” stated Worrell.

“Sagicor is currently in the process of developing a robust digital ecosystem with the advent of ‘e-brokerage, our proprietary online brokerage platform. And of course, Sagicor Bank is the country’s first fully digital bank which allows you to go from desire, to being a client in under ten minutes using an app on your phone. Sagicor is definitely at the forefront of the digital revolution and it was exciting being able to share with those students.”