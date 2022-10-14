Sagicor asking the right questions this Pinktober Loop Barbados

This Breast Cancer Awareness month, Sagicor is asking “Are You Seeing the Signs?”

The leading regional insurer is once again aiming to bring awareness to the importance of screening for early detection with its annual ‘Pinktober’ campaign. This year, the campaign urges persons across the Caribbean not to wait until the signs present themselves, as they may not always be obvious, but to use screening as the first line of defence.

In addition to a robust media campaign, specially designed shirts will also be sold in Sagicor’s operating territories across the Southern Caribbean, the proceeds of which will be donated to local cancer societies. Persons can also look out for various in-country activities to assist in spreading the message.

Ingrid Card, Vice President, Group Marketing, Communications and Brand Experience, Sagicor said she hopes the campaign would help spur people into action.

“In the ongoing fight against breast cancer, early detection goes a long way towards saving lives. We at Sagicor are pleased to be able to play our part in the fight against this deadly disease by saying to both men and women alike, be vigilant, look for the signs and more than anything, get your screenings done. We hope that by alerting people to this important message, that we can play a part in driving the statistics downward.”

She added, “Self-examination is also a convenient, no-cost option. If done on a regular basis and combined with regular physical exams by a medical professional, this approach can also increase the probability of early detection, which has been proven to increase the rate of survival.”