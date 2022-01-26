Safety priority in 2nd term: BDF tackling cyber, Increase police force | Loop Barbados

Plans are underway to “repurpose” the roles of the Barbados Police Service and the Barbados Defence Force (BDF).

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced today at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet at State House that the Barbados Defence Force will now be tasked with handling cyber security. Additionally, the Barbados Youth Advance Corps (BYAC) will be a subset of the BDF.

“The Barbados Defence Force will be on the frontline of helping us with the issue of cyber security and also the issue of finding purpose for many of our young people. Formally the Youth Advanced Corps will be linked to the Barbados Defence Force here and after,” said the Prime Minister.

Mottley pinpointed the importance of the BYAC, formerly known as the Barbados Youth Service, as a branch of the BDF as she addressed the exposure and accessibility of weapons and firearms to the youth via multimedia platforms.

“Regrettably, weapons are now so prevalent from video games to cartoons to toys that unless they are taught to treat to them with respect, we will continue to find the deprivation of life being a central feature of young people’s environment in this country,” she continued.

The BYAC is designed to expose participants to discipline, citizenship and civic education, self-esteem building, etiquette and a range of personal development courses. Prime Minister Mottley underscored that it was critical that the youth be instilled with values.

“We have learnt that we cannot – as most parents learn – determine and direct the lives of our children but you can give the values and you route them to allow them to be responsible citizens and to take responsibility not just of their lives but for all around them.”

The Barbadian Prime Minister also pledged to have the Barbados Police Service reach its full staff complement by the end of her five-year term.

“I have been in public life now since 1991, formerly as a member of parliament. Thirty-three years in public life – at no stage since coming to public life have I seen the Barbados Police Service with a full complement of members. It must be achieved during the course of this term if we are to keep Barbados safe,” she remarked.

Mottley added: “The reality is that we live in a world today, where not a man has to move to shut down a whole country and it is against that backdrop, therefore, that the capacity building within the area of cyber security becomes as critical as assuring that our numbers within the Barbados Police Service and brought up fully to established numbers that we have”.