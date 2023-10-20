Safety of staff and customers priority for BL&P as TS Tammy approaches Loop Barbados

Safety, safety, safety!

That’s the by-word of the Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd for customers and its staff as the country gets ready for the passage of Tropical Storm Tammy as Barbados remains under Tropical Storm Watch.

do not approach the wires or attempt to pick them up. Stay clear of them and report them

Director Operations Johann Greaves said, “One of the big things we have to pay attention to is safety around electricity.”

Speaking to plans for staff, he explained, “Once the system has passed and it is safe to do so, our team stands ready to respond to resolve any issues that may happen over the next few hours.”

Then he beseeched citizens, residents and visitors to stay indoors, safe and secure.

“We encourage persons not to venture out during the storm but to stay safe that we can all get through this as safely as possible.”

And he told anyone affected by the weather not to try to take matters into their hands.

After two recent fatal electrocution incidents, Greaves was adamant:

“We encourage customers if they have any issues, any downed wires or poles or that sort of thing – do not approach the wires or attempt to pick them up. Stay clear of them and report them to our emergency hotline that is 246-626-9000. Make any reports to the social media platforms as well…

“For persons having issues in terms of electricity supply, please report it to our emergency centre…and once conditions are conducive, we would have a number of our additional personnel monitoring the numbers to take your reports.”

Safety is always front of mind for us

Additionally, he pleaded with persons for some understanding, “If you are unable to get through via the hotline due to the possible influx of calls after any bad weather, we would ask customers to be patient if they do not get through on their first try.”

Greaves also reminded the public to follow the guidelines of the Disaster Emergency Management officials.

“We here also take our guidance from them in terms of when it’s safe for us to go out and to start our own restoration efforts.”

“All of the planning you would have done, preparations through the year, now would be a good time to recheck the plans at home, make sure everything is in order for your own personal safety.”

Managing Director Roger Blackman too shared, “Safety is always front of mind for us in terms of our employees as well as customers and as we prepare for the storm we want to assure everyone that we will respond as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

They were speaking to the media during a press conference today, Thursday, October 19, 2023.