Safe zones not as effective against omicron | Loop Barbados

Top medical officer, Dr Kenneth George has indicated that the impact of the safe zone initiative on the spread of the omicron variant has been questionable.

While showing support for the initiative, the chief medical officer, pinpointed that concept which was introduced in November last year in the Emergency Management (COVID-19) (Safe Zones) Directive, was aptly suited for the delta and alpha variants.

“The concept of safe zones was an excellent concept and was supported by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The concept of safe zones is difficult to do in an environment where you expect a lot of the population to be exposed. So the reality is that, as we knew and understood more about Omicron, we discovered that the safe zone concept would have applied as a better fit with respect to the delta outbreak,” Dr George remarked.

He continued that the concept could not be applied to an omicron environment.

“The concept of safe zones cannot be transposed to an omicron environment and I think that just speaks to the flexibility of public health officials and government officials in understanding that we are dealing with two different issues,” the chief medical officer attested.

In October 2021, during the height of the delta surge, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced several measures that will take effect to tackle the spike. This included safe zones for frontline workers as well as a combination of PCR testing and vaccinations at high-risk healthcare facilities.

The proposal took effect on November 8, 2021.