Safaree & Kimbella Private Video Leaked, Fans Point To Erica Mena

Safaree and his rumored girlfriend Kimbella Matos are considering damage control after an alleged video of them leaked online while some fans are pointing to Erica Mena to be behind the leak.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star and Kimbella have been in the news a lot lately, thanks to their public feud with his ex-wife Erica Mena. In June, Mena called Matos a “prostitute” and slammed Safaree Samuels for dating her while they were still married.

Almost two months later, Safaree and Kimbella are dealing with a leaked video. It’s unclear how folks on Twitter obtained the video which shows the couple getting it in. Only a couple seconds of it was shown on Twitter by an account that directed fans to their paid Patreon account to get the full video.

Neither Safaree nor Kimbella Matos have addressed the leaked video, but the reality TV star revealed he was tested positive for Covid-19, which turned out to be a false positive. “Test came back negative don’t worry! False results I’m A ok,” he wrote on IG while sharing a video of himself dancing to the news.

Safaree also shows off his latest chain with a custom pendant with a picture of himself with his two kids on one side and a picture of Bob Marley on the other side.

In the meantime, female fans who often drool over the rapper are reacting to the leaked video, and most seem underwhelmed by his performance. “This video coulda stayed in the vault am sorry this is very underwhelming,” one female wrote, while another added, “this does not make me feel nothing, very disappointing.”

Some fans are already pointing fingers at Erica Mena as the person behind the leak. “Am I the only one who already know Erica leaked this?” one fan questioned. “We all know Erica behind this leak and it might backfire am tired of these people anyway,” another fan said.