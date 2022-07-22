Sadio Man? and Asisat Oshoala win African Player of the Year awards

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Senegal’s Sadio Man? and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala were crowned African Footballers of the Year — both scoring consecutive wins at the awards, which were held in Rabat, Morocco.

Man? struck the decisive spot-kick in a tense shootout as Senegal won its first ever Africa Cup of Nations in the final against Egypt.

Having missed a penalty early on in the game, Man? thumped the ball past goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal to give his team a 4-2 win on penalties — securing Senegal’s first ever continental championship against the seven-time winner of the tournament.

The 30-year-old forward, who last month signed a three-year contract with Bayern Munich, last won the accolade in 2019 when he was with Liverpool.

It was a huge night for Senegal, which had five awards to celebrate, with Aliou Ciss? taking Coach of the Year, Pape Matar Sarr named Young Player of the Year, Pape Ousmane Sakho taking Goal of the Year and Senegal being crowned National Team of the Year.

