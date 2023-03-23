Sada Williams outshines competitors at John Wolmer Speed Fest Loop Barbados

World Championships 400m bronze medallist Sada Williams won the women’s 200m in 23.12 at the John Wolmer Speed Fest at the National Stadium in Jamaica over the weekend.

On Saturday, March 18, Jamaica’s Natasha Morrison finished second in 23.53 to complete a 1-2 finish for MVP track club. Third went to Shashalee Forbes of SprinTec in 23.57.

Williams’ best time in the 200m is 22.61.

Across the other events the Jamaicans showed up and showed out.

Rising Jamaican sprint star Oblique Seville of Racers Track Club was a comfortable winner of the men’s 100m. Competing in Section F with a negative wind of 2.0 metres per second, Seville dominated the field to cross the line in 10.13 seconds, easily the fastest over the heats.

Section E winner, Julian Forte finished second overall in 10.27 seconds, and his Elite Performance Track Club training partner Sachin Dennis, third overall in 10.32.

Seville’s 10.13 represents the third quickest in the world this season. Chinese sprinter Zhenye Xie is the world leader with 10.05 while American-born Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson is at number two with a lifetime best of 10.12.

Both Xie and Hudson also achieved their times on Saturday.

Xie’s 10.05 was achieved on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables while Hudson’s 10.12 came at the 17th annual Spring Break Classic in Puerto Rico where he improved his previous lifetime best by 0.01 seconds to break the previous meeting record of 10.32 set by Yohandris Andujar in 2015.

The women’s 100m went to Mickaell Moodie of GC Foster College in 11.78 seconds.

Racers Track Club’s Crystal Morrison (11.85) and MVP Track Club’s Srabani Nanda (11.87) of India finished second and third, respectively.

British sprinter, Zharnel Hughes of Racers Track Club, shared the spotlight with Seville by winning the men’s 200m in a world-leading 20.25 seconds.

Hughes crossed the line well clear of 21-year-old Ackeem Blake of Titans Track Club who clocked 20.84, just behind his lifetime best of 20.83 for second place. Third went to Tyquendo Tracey of Swept Track Club in 20.89.

Elaine Thompson-Herah competes in Section 2 of the Women’s 400m. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s 2019 World Championships 400m bronze medallist Rushell Clayton of Elite Performance won the women’s 400m in 53.78.

Shana Kaye Anderson of MVP finished second in a personal best of 53.84 while Yanique McNeil of SprinTec was third in 54.47.

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stepped up to the 400m and clocked 1:00.88 to finish fifth in Section 2 (11th overall).

Antonio Watson of Racers Track Club clocked a lifetime best 45.78 to win the men’s 400m. Titans Track Club’s Assinie Wilson (PB 45.80) and Elite Performance Track Club’s Deandre Watkins (PB 45.81), finished second and third, respectively.