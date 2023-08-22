Sada Williams into the 400m Finals with new National Record Loop Barbados

Sada Williams into the 400m Finals with new National Record Loop Barbados
The Barbados star advances at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Loop Sports

10 hrs ago

Sada Williams finishes second in semi final Heat for World Champs 400m in Budapest. Photo by Marlon Reid #sonycamera

Sada Williams has set a new national record for Barbados in the women’s 400m and booked herself a spot in the World Athletics Championships 400m Final.

Running in Heat 3 on Monday, after winning her Heat in qualifiers on Sunday, she placed second but dropped her time to a sub-50.

With the first two in each Heat advancing to the Final, Williams looked comfortable through to the finish though setting a new record. Williams finished second in a time of 49.58. Her Heat was won by Polish Natalia Kaczmarek in 49.50.

Williams’ time in the semi final was the third fastest. Outside of Heat 3, only Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic ran faster, winning Heat 1 in 49.54.

Of the 24 women in the three 400m semi final Heats, six ran under 50.

