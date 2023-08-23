Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships Loop Barbados

Barbados is celebrating today as the country’s pride and joy – Sada Williams – has copped another medal at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Williams snagged a bronze medal this afternoon in the Women’s 400m Final. She finished third with 49.60 seconds, narrowly trailing behind Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek who was second with 49.57 seconds and champion, Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic who won with 48.76.

During the semifinals on Monday, August 21, Williams broke the national record she created back in 2022, finishing with a 49.58, which is also her new personal best.

This her second time on the Worlds podium, she placed third at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.