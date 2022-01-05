Sad day! 14-year-old boy with underlying health issues dies of COVID | Loop Barbados

An “extremely sick” boy of 14 years succumbed to COVID-19 today, January 5, 2022.

“Today, unfortunately today… we lost a young child at our Enmore facility who was the age of 14, who had other underlying conditions.”

The child is minor, therefore, Head of the Isolations Units Dr Corey Forde refrained from divulging more details during the streamed address to the nation this evening.

Dr Forde extended condolences to the family on behalf of his colleagues in Isolation and Paediatrics.

At present, in primary isolation A where the most sick people are, there are “only seven” patients, and in Isolation B, there are 12 individuals. Of the 19 persons, 13 are above 61 years old. Dr Forde said that is a large population “we need to get boosted” and get vaccinated in some cases still.

There is one person between the age of 20 and 30 years old.

As the country and team prepare for Omicron, on the flip side, Dr Forde was happy to share that the Isolation teams have had several successes. He said that patients who were once intubated are now up and well, breathing on their own. For these mercies, he took a moment to “congratulate our intensive care team.”

And he pledged to Barbadians, “Be assured that certainly for us in isolation and those in the ministry of health, that we are going to continue to fight to get past this particular surge. We’ve been here before Barbadians.”

Barbados recorded over 1,600 new cases in two days with 479 new cases reported today from tests conducted yesterday, January 4, 2022.