RX Pro Vintage Masters take sole lead in OBL-FIT Loop Barbados

The Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT) standings has a new leader.

After the last two rounds of matches, RX Pro Vintage Masters overtook the Bayland Masters in the nine-team table, with four more rounds remaining.

Last Sunday at the Empire Sports Club, RX Pro Vintage Masters brushed aside Unity FC 3-0, then returned to the same venue on Wednesday evening to secure a similar outcome, but with greater resistance, edging Benfica Masters 3-2.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

Goals from Eddie Barnett in the 6th minute, Jim Bailey in the 20th minute and Rodney Kirton in the 24th minute gave RX Pro Vintage Masters a comfortable lead going into the break.

However, Benfica created an exciting finish to the encounter with second half goals from Mark Boyce in the 43rd minute and Glenfield Lashley in the 45th minute.

The Empire Masters seem to be gradually getting better.

After earning their first point of the competition last Sunday evening in a 1-1 tie with Exactly Unified Masters, the “Mighty Blues” recorded their first win of the 2022 campaign, when Gabriel Goring’s 19th minute strike was enough to earn the victory over the winless Black Rock Masters.

In a rematch of the Barbados Invitational Masters Football Classic (BIMFC) final, Paradise Masters and the Bayland Masters continued their fierce rivalry.

The outcome was sweet revenge for the Bayland legends as they hammered their Dover counterparts 4-1.

Matches continue this Sunday at the Empire Sports Club from 5:30 pm.