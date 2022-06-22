‘Rusty’ wanted for questioning by police | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in trying to locate a man who goes by the alias Rusty or Mario.

Romario Adrian Payne, is wanted for questioning in connection to serious criminal matters.

The 25-year-old’s last known address is Block 7E Haynesville, St James. According to lawmen, Payne is 6′ 1″ tall, slim built and of brown complexion.

Payne is advised that he can present himself to the District ‘E’ Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Romario Adrian Payne, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at telephone number 419-1731/32, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.