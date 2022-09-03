Russians say farewell to the Soviet Union’s last leader Mikhail Gorbachev

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Russians are preparing to say farewell to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, on Saturday in a funeral that has been snubbed by President Vladimir Putin.

A public farewell ceremony for Gorbachev , who died this week at the age of 91, is due to take place from 10.00 a.m. local time (3.00 a.m. ET) until the early afternoon in Moscow’s Hall of Columns, a storied venue that has hosted the state funerals of former Soviet leaders like Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Lenin

Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife Raisa later in the day at Novodevichy Cemetery.

The Kremlin has stopped short of announcing a state funeral for Gorbachev, with its spokesperson saying it would have “elements of a state funeral,” including a guard of honor and the state assisting in the organization. No explanation has been provided on how the event would differ from previous state funerals.

While lionized in the West for ending the Cold War, Gorbachev is seen as a pariah at home for the chaos caused by his economic reforms — creating the circumstances that made a strongman like Putin attractive to many Russians. Putin blamed Gorbachev for the demise of the USSR, which he called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century, and has set about restoring Russia’s wounded prestige.

