RSPCA in urgent need of towels and cat food Loop Barbados

The Barbados RSPCA is in urgent need of towels and cat food to assist them with their daily operations.

They announced this in a statement released on social media recently. The RSPCA appealed:

“We use towels as a regular part of our daily function and we are constantly running low or out of towels.”

“Do you have any used towels you no longer want and are able to donate? They can be stained, ripped, torn, worn, we aren’t picky!”

The RSPCA also stressed the need for Friskies Cat Pate’ which they said is vital to their daily operations.

“We are also having trouble sourcing Friskies cat pate (any flavour will do) as this is used to help our sick animals, as well as young kittens in our care and it is vital to our daily operations.”

“If you are able to help in anyway, we greatly appreciate it,” the RSPCA stated.

Any donations can be dropped off at their clinic Tuesdays to Fridays between 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM.