RPB in his bag this Crop Over, set to tour | Loop Barbados

Barbadian cultural icon and esteemed calypsonian, Dr Stedson ‘Red Plastic Bag’ Wiltshire, has expressed he is excited to see the return of the Crop Over Festival after a two-year hiatus.

In keeping with the celebrations, the ten-time calypso monarch hinted that he will be releasing music as well.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, March 23 at the sidelines of the launch of Crop Over Unleased by the Rotary of Barbados South, RPB revealed that he has already been propositioned as a writer.

“I believe I need to continue to make a contribution to Crop Over in general and to music in general in Barbados. I think we are at a point, a juncture that is crucial. I think we all need now to put our hands to the plough and make our contribution to this country that we hold near and dear to our hearts,” the veteran calypsonian remarked.

“I have a few songs that I am looking to release within Crop over, just to make a contribution. I think the more the merrier in terms of music we produce,” he added.

Although he has no plans to a comeback on the Pic-O-De-Crop stage, which is the lone calypso competition this year, the cultural ambassador noted that he was looking forward to the creative social commentary that will arise from these tumultuous years.

RPB, who also acts as a mentor to junior calypsonians, said that he expected a number of performers to explore the theme of resilience.

“That would be a good concept. To sing about how strong we are as a people and how resilient we are as a people,” said RPB.

The renowned for songs that reflect ‘a sign of the times’, such as Volcano, Arthur-itus, Middle Passage and Mr Harding, RPB held that he would like to see music that was reflective of what is going on in society.

“What comes out in songs really reflects the rhythm of what is going on in society and if you are driven to write a song that speaks about the hardships that we experienced coming out of COVID, so be it. I think it might not be a Mr Harding but the reality is that these are tough times.

“I think we are going to hear a lot of songs like people singing songs that reflect the economic situation but I think the social side of the country is just as important because people can be affected psychologically not only from economic impact but also from the socio impact,” he emphasised.

Reiterating his elation that upon the return of the three-month festival, hundreds of creatives, promoters and subset industries will be working and employed after a lengthy drought, RPB held that it was time to “get the wheels rolling again”.

The calypso vet who announced his retirement from competition after winning the 2017 Sweet Soca Monarch, raised concerns about persons in the entertainment industry not being paid during the pandemic, specifically producers.

“Very often we ignore them. A lot of them are doing it and not being paid because a lot of the artists are unable to pay. We don’t pay attention to these people who put in a lot of the time and effort to produce this music, sometimes without getting anything,” he stated.

He shared that as COVID-19 restrictions lift not only in Barbados but also globally, he has received love calls from diaspora organisations to grace stages overseas.

“I have made quite a lot of bookings overseas already and I am happy about that,” he said, adding “Imagine going from performing a whole lot overseas and then suddenly you can’t even leave the house. That was quite a shock to me, because for the last 30 years or so my entire life has been about travelling and performing overseas and not to be able to do it is really a shock for me.”