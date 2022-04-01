Royce Da 5’9″ Gives J. Cole His Flowers After Hearing Dreamville ‘Gangsta Grillz’ Mixtape

Royce Da 5’9″ wants everyone to give J. Cole his flowers now. The rapper, songwriter, and record producer shared his views on Cole following the release of D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape.

The work is a collaborative effort between J. Cole’s Dreamville and DJ Drama and was released just in time for the Dreamville Festival, which will launch this weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina, this weekend.

The event, which has become a fan favorite, will have some hugely sought-after rappers like Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Ja Rule, Ashanti, Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Bia, Rico Nasty, Wale, WizKid, and the Dreamville crew. J. Cole himself is expected to headline the festival to close out the jampacked weekend of events.

Royce had high praises for the rapper, which he expressed in a tweet.

“Ready to talk about EarthGang now? Matter of fact the WHOLE Dreamville. They ready for the apocalypse out this b*tch. Cole as an executive separates him from that 3 headed monster convo y’all been having for the last 10 yrs… Put some respek on my brother’s name,” he posted.

The latest mixtape is the follow-up to 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III. That album was recorded in Atlanta, Georgia, at Tree Sound Studios over the course of 10 days in January 2019.

An astounding total of 343 artists and producers were invited, while 142 songs were recorded during the sessions. That one was also accompanied by a thirty-minute documentary titled, Dreamville Presents: Revenge, documenting the recording sessions.

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape features appearances by Ari Lennox, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Gold Mouf, Kenny Mason, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, Reason, G Perico, Young Nudy, and Omen.

Fans did not even know anything was coming from the crew when the mixtape popped up yesterday, March 31. In fact, the earliest word that anything was coming was the night before with a short teaser.