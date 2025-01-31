Royal Bank to adjust opening hours from Monday

Banking hours at RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Ltd will be adjusted to operate from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., effective Monday, March 3.

In a release, the bank said this aligned with the changing needs and preferences of customers and hoped it would also enhance the workplace experience for employees.

“More and more, clients and consumers prefer the convenience of self-serve options for their everyday financial transactions and are turning to digital banking and ATM services, while leveraging personalised, in-branch support for more complex financial advice, like buying a home or car, investing for retirement, or saving for their children’s education,” the statement said.

The bank said it would focus on enhancing its channels, technology and talent.

“The bank has made significant investments in its self-serve channels and has made progress in the digital environment, making branch visits for clients quicker, easier, and more efficient, enhancing the client experience. RBC’s multiple distribution channels ensure clients can meet with the bank anytime, anywhere and at their own convenience, supporting their needs and financial goals, based on their choice and flexibility.”

The expectation is that it would “improve the work environment for its employees”, allowing them to provide customers focused attention and engagement for the best customer experience.