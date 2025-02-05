SSA truck veers off road in St Joseph House fire prevented in Barbarees Gardens Israel making presence felt in music industry Man dies in Vauxhall shooting Trump threatens Russia with tariffs if Ukraine deal not reached Update: Unnatural death victim identified
Local News

Rowe trial starts next month

05 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

MP for St Michael North West, Neil Rowe. (FILE)

Share post:

Former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly Neil Gabriel Rowe was given a March trial date when his matter came up in the No. 5 Supreme Court yesterday.

Rowe, of Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, who is the Barbados Labour Party’s parliamentary representative for St Michael North West, is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman, on September 18, 2022, without her consent or knowing that she did not consent or was reckless as to whether she consented.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Principal State Counsel Olivia Davis appeared for the prosecution, while Rowe was represented by King’s Counsel Michael Lashley, attorney Safiya Moore and attorney Janelle King.

Senior Counsel Andrew Pilgrim is holding a watching brief for the complainant.

Justice Pamela Beckles set March 11 as the trial date, adding that should the trial not come off then, the alternate date will be March 25.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

31 January 2025

White House: Trump to impose tarrifs on Canada, Mexico, China Saturday

24 January 2025

QEH probing security, visitor incident

04 February 2025

Lashley: Make Kartel a part of crime fight

05 February 2025

US Postal Service resumes deliveries from China