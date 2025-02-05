Rowe trial starts next month

Former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly Neil Gabriel Rowe was given a March trial date when his matter came up in the No. 5 Supreme Court yesterday.

Rowe, of Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, who is the Barbados Labour Party’s parliamentary representative for St Michael North West, is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman, on September 18, 2022, without her consent or knowing that she did not consent or was reckless as to whether she consented.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Principal State Counsel Olivia Davis appeared for the prosecution, while Rowe was represented by King’s Counsel Michael Lashley, attorney Safiya Moore and attorney Janelle King.

Senior Counsel Andrew Pilgrim is holding a watching brief for the complainant.

Justice Pamela Beckles set March 11 as the trial date, adding that should the trial not come off then, the alternate date will be March 25.