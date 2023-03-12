Roundabout planned for problematic Winsdor/Brighton junction Loop Barbados

Funding has been provided for the design and construction of a roundabout at the Windsor/Brighton junction, Christ Church in the upcoming financial year, 2023/24.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources, Santia Bradshaw made the disclosure during the Estimate Debates. Stating that the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) is committed to reducing the challenges at the Windsor/Brighton junction, she pointed out the roundabout would help to minimize the number of fatal and serious injury accidents at this location.

“This year, we will commence the acquisition and construction of a roundabout at the Brighton and Windsor area at a cost of $3.8 million. We recognize that at this particular junction there have been about 40 collisions between 2018 and 2020. More recently in 2022, there was a mass casualty there involving 25 persons,” Ms. Bradshaw outlined, noting that the Ministry was seeking to expedite the project.

Minister Bradshaw added that MTWW has also been improving signage at other problematic sites across the island in an effort to improve traffic flow and minimize accidents that cause serious injury or death.

Meanwhile, motorists using the Windsor/Brighton junction are reminded that persons travelling along Highway 5 have the “right of way” while those travelling along Highway Q must stop and proceed only when it is safe to do so.