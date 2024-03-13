Rough seas along west coast this week Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

BMS monitoring area of low pressure

Loop News

March 12, 2024 10:30 AM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is advising sea bathers and marine users to exercise extreme caution at beaches, particularly along the western coastlines. 

BMS reports an area of low pressure centred in the far north Atlantic is expected to generate large northerly swells which will propagate southward into the Eastern Caribbean waters today, Tuesday, March 12.

These northerly swells are expected to have a greater impact on the western coastlines generating choppy sea conditions. Surf activity may be greater during high tide.

Beachgoers and small craft operators, are urged to exercise caution and use beaches where there is an on-duty lifeguard. 

Forecasters warned this activity is expected to persist through to Saturday, March 16. 

