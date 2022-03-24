Rotary Club of Barbados South hosting Crop Over Unleashed | Loop Barbados

Much like entertainment, charities have been hard hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many unable to host fundraising activities.

Following the announcement of dates for Crop Over 2022, the Rotary Club of Barbados South has stepped up to announce what promises to be one of the highlights opening events of the season – Crop Over Unleashed.

Slated for April 23 at the Globe Drive-in, the event is catering to 300 cars. It will feature top local performers such as Lil Rick, Edwin Yearwood, King Bubba, Peter Ram and Biggie Irie. The concert will run from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Past president of the Rotary Club of Barbados South and current District Governor for Rotary District 7030, Sonya Alleyne explained that the COVID-19 restrictions and reduced sponsorship have affected the charity.

“Before COVID, we were able to have fundraisers that made it possible. We were able to have things at the Frank Collymore Hall, at the Gymnasium but now, with the limit on crowds which thankfully is being eased more and more…we are finding our next issue is sponsorship.

Obviously, it is hard times for everyone and we are appealing to the benevolent nature of corporate Barbados and to the citizens of Barbados to help us, help people in need, serving to change lives as we are in the Rotary Year 2021 to 2022.”

The proceeds from the event will go towards several of the organisation’s projects, including; the Owen Arthur Agro-Programme, the creation of kitchen gardens at primary schools and the donation of food hampers to families in need.

For each kitchen garden project, it costs Rotary $10, 000 and the hamper project is $50, 000.

Alleyne also shared that the charity was “on-road” to implementing kitchen gardens at primary schools islandwide.

“We started with five and we are certainly on road to getting kitchen gardens in all primary schools in Barbados as a matter of urgency because we recognise that we need to eat more of what we grow and that is the start of healthy children, healthy adults in our future and making it NCD [non-communicable disease] awareness be greater.”

Event producer, John Roett, informed the media that recognising the financial challenges across the board, performing artists have slashed their performance fees.

“I must say that what is really impressive is that everyone has slashed their usual fees, down to next skin to nothing, because everybody is aware of the incredible, amazing good work that Rotary does across the island, in their numerous projects that they have and without them, it is difficult to help the people who are in need.”

He noted that COVID-19 protocols will be fully in effect at the gate. Patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated or present a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours.