Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown donates a 40ft. container of medical equipment and supplies to Antigua

The Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown collaborated with Rotary District 6600 Medical Equipment Supplies Abroad (MESA) Foundation to collect and ship a 40ft. container of medical equipment and supplies to Antigua for donation to the Ministry of Health Wellness & Environment.

“This project has been long in the making; dating back to 2020 when our then President Kevin Jackman initiated discussions with Mr. Andy Bone a Director on the Board of the Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad Foundation (MESA)”, said Nircree Mills-Jno Baptiste RCAS President.

“Several attempts had been made thereafter to solidify this very important and much needed gift to the Ministry of Health and the people of Antigua and Barbuda. Through the collaborative efforts of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown and Past President Kim Haydock of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South the project was put in motion. It is said that “at the end of every rainbow there is a silver lining”; thank God we have overcome every hurdle, hence bringing us to this juncture. Our profound gratitude to all the players who worked persistently behind the scenes to make this donation a reality.”

The shipment, valued at approximately $250,000 USD, included beds, wheelchairs, walking aids and many other equipment and supplies.

