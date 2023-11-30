Ronnie Yearwood says DLP will hold government ‘accountable’ Loop Barbados

Dr Ronnie Yearwood believes that the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has to stand in the vanguard to hold this administration responsible as Barbadians try to remain proud and committed in these harsh, trying times.

This Independence Day, the DLP leader in his message saluted the nation builders of this country “who have shaped Barbados into the proud and resilient nation of people that we are today.”

When the cameras stop recording, and the lights go off, it is Bajans that are stuck with the bills for the extravagances

Recognising that “At this time, I know that this pride and resilience are being tested by the harsh economic environment we find ourselves in,” he laid much blame at the feet of the ruling Party.

“The Barbados Labour Party regime has a debt of $14.6 billion that current and future generations of Barbadians will have to tackle long after they are gone from office. In addition, this financial year, they will borrow a further $1 billion. As I walk around Barbados getting to know you and seeking your support, I hear all too often of how many Bajans struggle every day to buy food, pay bills, and take care of their families. Many of you are stressed today and anxious about tomorrow. Will I have water tomorrow ? Will I have electricity tonight? Can I put gas in my vehicle in the morning? Will I ever be able to afford my home? How will I ever get out of debt? These are just some of the many worries that are on the minds of Bajans because of the poor performance of the BLP regime.

“Sadly, these worries, anxieties, and depression are driving a national mental health crisis.”

But he insisted, even in this despair and though without a seat at the Government table, Dr Yearwood is today reminding the electorate, “I want to help you. The Democratic Labour Party wants to help you.

“While we are not in a position to ease the VAT, lower the tax, and stop the endless borrowing of this regime, we commit to holding them accountable for the damage they are doing to Barbados. Strangely, in a country run by a regime that aims to be World class, it seems that its leadership has forgotten its national promise to its own citizens to care for its people in making a better life for all Bajans. This should be the true purpose of a government in a democracy. This should be what matters most, not international stages, magazine covers, and monuments to hide the many failings of the BLP regime. When the cameras stop recording, and the lights go off, it is Bajans that are stuck with the bills for the extravagances of an absent leader and a disconnected incompetent regime. That is just a fact.”

Reiterating a sentiment touted by the DLP time and time again now, he said in essence, enough is enough.

“It is time for hurried, poorly thought out, copy, paste, plaster and stick policies of the BLP regime to end. Bajans need real solutions for real change and for real money to be put back in their pockets.”